Three arrested with 9 kg ganja in Hyderabad, six escape

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested with 9.114 kg ganja while six remain on the run following a raid at Habeebnagar’s Manger Basti, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, July 29.

The raid was conducted by Hyderabad District Task Force (DTF) of the Prohibition and Excise Department and Dhoolpet Excise Station. Officials also seized a two-wheeler and Rs 20,200 cash.

Nade Pallavi, Nade Manju and Madugula Arjun were arrested, while Theeradhari alias Tirumalesh, Mohammed Abdul Khader, Makkandari, Ichchadhari, Nade Harish and Nade Giridhari escaped.

Investigations are underway.