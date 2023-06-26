10 killed, several injured in bus accident in Odisha’s Ganjam dist

Odisha Bus accident
Ganjam: At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between two buses under Digapahandi police limit in Odisha’s Ganjam district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the official said.

District Magistrate of Ganjam Dibya Jyoti Parida said that the injured were rushed to the MKCG Medical College for treatment.

“Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured,” Dibya Jyoti Parida said while talking to the reporters.

More details are awaited.

