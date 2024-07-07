10 Most expensive watches owned by Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan isn’t just a household name in the film industry; he’s a global icon with a career spanning over three decades. Known for his roles in blockbuster hits, Salman has not only showcased his acting prowess but has also made significant contributions as a film producer and television host. His journey in cinema has established him as one of the most successful and highest-paid actors, amassing a net worth of over Rs. 2900 crores.

But Salman’s interests and passions extend beyond the silver screen. Like his contemporary, Shah Rukh Khan, another titan of Bollywood, Salman has a keen eye for luxury timepieces. His watch collection is as impressive as his filmography, featuring an array of exquisite and rare watches that reflect his personal style and the sophistication he carries.

Let’s delve into the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s watch collection:

1. Rolex Yacht-Master Mother of Pearl Dial

Price: Rs. 35 lakhs

2. Rolex GMT Master

Price: Rs. 2.5 crore

Price: Rs. 55.3 lakhs

4. Breguet Marine 5847

Price: Rs. 38 lakhs

5. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Arabic Edition

Rs 45 lakhs

6. Patek Philippe Nautilus

Price: Rs. 1.08 crore

7. Rolex Daytona Two-Tone

Rs. 23.85 lakhs

8. Rolex Sky-Dweller Diamond 326529TBR

Rs. 2.65 crores

9. Rolex Yacht-Master II 116688

Rs. 48.7 lakhs

10. Iced Out Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore

Rs. 2.6 lakhs

Salman Khan’s watch collection is a reflection of his multifaceted personality and impeccable taste. Each timepiece tells a story of sophistication, luxury, and a love for the finer things in life. As he continues to charm audiences worldwide, his collection of exquisite watches remains a testament to his enduring legacy both on and off the screen.