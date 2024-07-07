10 Most expensive watches owned by Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan isn’t just a household name in the film industry; he’s a global icon with a career spanning over three decades. Known for his roles in blockbuster hits, Salman has not only showcased his acting prowess but has also made significant contributions as a film producer and television host. His journey in cinema has established him as one of the most successful and highest-paid actors, amassing a net worth of over Rs. 2900 crores.
But Salman’s interests and passions extend beyond the silver screen. Like his contemporary, Shah Rukh Khan, another titan of Bollywood, Salman has a keen eye for luxury timepieces. His watch collection is as impressive as his filmography, featuring an array of exquisite and rare watches that reflect his personal style and the sophistication he carries.
Let’s delve into the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s watch collection:
1. Rolex Yacht-Master Mother of Pearl Dial
Price: Rs. 35 lakhs
2. Rolex GMT Master
Price: Rs. 2.5 crore
3. Rolex Day-Date 18038
Price: Rs. 55.3 lakhs
4. Breguet Marine 5847
Price: Rs. 38 lakhs
5. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Arabic Edition
Rs 45 lakhs
6. Patek Philippe Nautilus
Price: Rs. 1.08 crore
7. Rolex Daytona Two-Tone
Rs. 23.85 lakhs
8. Rolex Sky-Dweller Diamond 326529TBR
Rs. 2.65 crores
9. Rolex Yacht-Master II 116688
Rs. 48.7 lakhs
10. Iced Out Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore
Rs. 2.6 lakhs
Salman Khan’s watch collection is a reflection of his multifaceted personality and impeccable taste. Each timepiece tells a story of sophistication, luxury, and a love for the finer things in life. As he continues to charm audiences worldwide, his collection of exquisite watches remains a testament to his enduring legacy both on and off the screen.