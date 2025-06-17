Every entertainment industry has witnessed love stories that bloom and fade away under the spotlight, and the Pakistani showbiz world is no different. While many celebrity couples became fan favorites, their unexpected breakups left fans heartbroken and social media buzzing. With the recent split of popular couple Asim Azhar and Merub Ali making headlines, here’s a look back at some of the most shocking and talked-about breakups in Pakistan’s entertainment scene.

1. Asim Azhar and Merub Ali

One of the most talked-about young couples, Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali had a very public relationship. From concert appearances to cozy family events, they never shied away from being seen together. The two got engaged three years ago, and fans were eagerly waiting for wedding bells. However, Asim recently took to Instagram to announce their separation, leaving fans in shock.

2. Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir

Before Meerub, Asim was in a close relationship with actress Hania Aamir. The duo was often seen vacationing and spending time together, but while Asim openly expressed his feelings, Hania maintained they were just friends. Their breakup came to light when both unfollowed each other and deleted shared posts. Asim later confirmed the split.

3. Sana Javed and Goher Rasheed

This relationship became public after Goher threw a surprise birthday party for Sana, which many believed was an unofficial confirmation of their dating status. Although they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, it ended quietly. Sana later married singer Umair Jaswal, but that too didn’t last.

4. Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal

One of the most surprising breakups in Pakistani showbiz, Sana and Umair had a private romance but a grand Nikah that went viral. Fans adored their chemistry, but eventually, the posts stopped. In a shocking twist, Sana announced her new marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik while fans still believed she was with Umair. The news stunned everyone. Umair has also moved on and is happily married now.

5. Sajal Aly and Feroze Khan

Sajal and Feroze’s chemistry on-screen was hard to miss, thanks to dramas like Chup Raho and Gul-e-Rana. Rumors of their off-screen romance swirled for years, but fans were left stunned when Feroze suddenly announced his marriage to someone else. The unexpected move crushed hopes of an engagement between the two.

6. Bilal Abbas Khan and Ramsha Khan

These two are known for keeping their personal lives under wraps. They debuted together in Thora Jee Ley and remained close for years. With Ramsha being close to Bilal’s family, fans speculated that they were in a serious relationship. However, without any official word, they quietly parted ways, and reports of their breakup emerged later.

7. Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali

They were hailed as the next power couple when they starred in Parey Hut Love. From promotional events to family bonding, their closeness was undeniable. But things changed after Pehli Si Mohabbat. Their public appearances reduced, and they stopped mentioning each other altogether. Sheheryar is now married to Maheen Siddiqui, while Maya remains single.

8. Hamza Ali Abbasi and Saba Qamar

Back in 2014, these two were inseparable. Though they called themselves friends, their pictures and Saba’s public “I love you” post hinted at something more. The rumored romance ended silently, with both moving on in life, Hamza is now married, and Saba has spoken candidly about having her heart broken multiple times.

9. Agha Ali and Sarah Khan

Once known as soulmates, Agha and Sarah were adored both on and off-screen. They got engaged and looked all set to tie the knot. But after more than a year together, they called it quits. The split was confirmed when they stopped appearing in public together and deleted their pictures.

10. Azaan Sami Khan and Maheen Siddiqui

The music composer and Maheen Siddiqui were family friends turned rumored lovebirds. Their frequent outings and intimate pictures caught fans’ attention. But without any statement, they vanished from the public eye, confirming speculations that the relationship had ended.

From hush-hush breakups to explosive announcements, these Pakistani celebrity splits have stirred headlines and left fans reeling.