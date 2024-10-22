10 Most Popular actresses in India: Alia Bhatt OUT from top spot

Mumbai: Many actresses have made a lasting impact in the Indian film industry, not only through their remarkable acting skills but also by stunning audiences with their beauty, impeccable fashion choices, and charismatic personalities.

The highly anticipated Ormax Media list of India’s most popular female stars for September 2024 has been released. Well, actresses from the South Indian film industry have once again overtaken their Bollywood counterparts, securing six out of the top ten spots.

At the top of the list is South Indian sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has retained her position as the most popular female actress in India. Samantha’s victory is especially remarkable given that she has been on a professional break due to health issues. Despite her limited appearances, she continues to reign supreme, surpassing Bollywood’s most powerful names like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Samantha Continues Her Winning Streak

Samantha’s fan base remains steadfast, with her popularity soaring across the country. This achievement comes as the actress is gearing up for the release of her highly awaited web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off of the global Citadel franchise. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024, the series has surely solidified Samantha’s place as a top-tier star.

South Actresses Rule the List

Out of the ten slots, South Indian actresses dominated with names like Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sai Pallavi, and Rashmika Mandanna joining Samantha in the rankings.

Bollywood, meanwhile, holds its own with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kiara Advani making the top ten.

Top 10 Most Popular Actresses in India (September 2024)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Nayanthara Trisha Krishnan Shraddha Kapoor Kajal Aggarwal Sai Pallavi Rashmika Mandanna Kiara Advani

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female film stars in India (Sep 2024) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/wAxa5GF5DP — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) October 22, 2024

What’s your take on the above list? Comment below.