10 Most searched south stars: Kajal Aggarwal TOPS, Samantha on 2nd

Owing to their immaculate acting skills, the fan following of South actors has been increasing day by day

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Updated: 16th July 2022 4:26 pm IST
10 Most searched south stars: Kajal Aggarwal TOPS, Samantha on 2nd

Hyderabad: The dynamics of entertainment in India have now changed with Tollywood reigning almost everywhere and leaving Bollywood behind. Especially in 2022, with several blockbusters like RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, Virata Parvam, Major, and many more, the Southern cinema has been winning millions of hearts.

Furthermore, owing to their immaculate acting skills, the fan following of Tollywood actors has been increasing day by day.

Recently, Google released its mid-year report of the most searched Asians on the internet in 2022, and a total of 16 actors from Tollywood are a part of the 75-member list. Kajal Aggarwal topped while Samantha and Allu Arjun followed.

MS Education Academy

Check out the top 10 most searched Tollywood actors below:

1. Kajal Aggarwala

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

3. Allu Arjun

4. Rashmika Mandanna

5. Thalapathy Vijay

6. Nayanthara

7. Tamannaah Bhatia

8. Yash

9. Pooja Hegde

10. Mahesh Babu

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button