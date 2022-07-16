10 Most searched south stars: Kajal Aggarwal TOPS, Samantha on 2nd

Hyderabad: The dynamics of entertainment in India have now changed with Tollywood reigning almost everywhere and leaving Bollywood behind. Especially in 2022, with several blockbusters like RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, Virata Parvam, Major, and many more, the Southern cinema has been winning millions of hearts.

Furthermore, owing to their immaculate acting skills, the fan following of Tollywood actors has been increasing day by day.

Recently, Google released its mid-year report of the most searched Asians on the internet in 2022, and a total of 16 actors from Tollywood are a part of the 75-member list. Kajal Aggarwal topped while Samantha and Allu Arjun followed.

Check out the top 10 most searched Tollywood actors below:

1. Kajal Aggarwala

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

3. Allu Arjun

4. Rashmika Mandanna

5. Thalapathy Vijay

6. Nayanthara

7. Tamannaah Bhatia

8. Yash

9. Pooja Hegde

10. Mahesh Babu