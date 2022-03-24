10 newly appointed judges sworn for Telangana High court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today for 10 new judges. The Chief justice of the High Court justice Satish Chandra administered oath to all the newly appointed judges.

The names of the newly appointed judges are Justice Kasoju Surender , Justice Surepally Nanda, Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar , Justice Juvvadi Sridhevi, Justice N. Shrawan Kumar Venkat , Justice Gunnu Anupama Chakravarthi, Justice Maturi Girija Priyadarshini, Justice Sambasiva Rao Naidu, justice Anugu Santosh Reddy and Justice Devaraj Nagarjuna . The oath administration program was held in the first hall of the High Court .

Earlier , the registrar general of the HC K. Sumana read out the orders of the president of India Ramnath Kovind appointing the 10 new judges to the HC. All the ten newly appointed judges took charge of their office immediately. The advocate general of the state BS prasad, the chairman of the Telangana State bar council Narasimha Reddy, the president of the high court advocates association Ponnam Ashok Goud and others took part in the swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed judges