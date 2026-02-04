10 seriously injured after speeding vehicle overturns in Nizamabad

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th February 2026 7:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: At least 10 passengers were seriously injured after an Ashok Leyland vehicle overturned due to overspeeding in Tadwai mandal, Nizamabad, on Monday, February 2.

The vehicle was travelling from Cherla to Medaram. While negotiating a turn after crossing Kamaram village near the Ginnavagu bridge, it lost control, police said.

Of the around 30 passengers on board, 10 sustained serious injuries.

On information, Tadwai police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.

