10 Spots in Hyderabad to watch India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: As the Indian Premier League 2024 concludes, the cricketing world turns its attention to the grand spectacle of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The excitement is high as Team India, fresh off a victory in their opening match, prepares to face their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9th. This encounter is not just a game; it’s an epic battle that stirs the passions of fans on both sides of the border.

The India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry: A Legacy of Thrills

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is steeped in history and emotion, making every match an unforgettable event. The anticipation for the upcoming clash on June 9th is at an all-time high, with fans eager to witness another chapter of this storied contest.

India Vs Pakistan t20 World Cup: Where to Watch

For cricket enthusiasts in Hyderabad, the city offers a host of venues where families and friends can gather to enjoy the match amidst a vibrant atmosphere. Here are some of the top spots to watch this most-awaited match in the city.

1. Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW Jubilee Hills)

Time: 8 PM

Entry Fee: Rs. 2999 onwards

2. Smaaash Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad | Stadium Experience

Time: 7:30 PM

Entry Fee: Rs. 799 onwards

3. EXT by Moonshine, Hyderabad

Time: 8 PM

Entry Fee: Rs. 1000 onwards

4. DSL Virtue Mall

Time: 7 PM

DSL Virtue Mall, Hyderabad

Entry Fee: Rs. 99 onwards

There are also several cafes and eateries where you can just enjoy some food and watch the match for free.

5. Prost

Time: 7 PM

Jubilee Hills

6. Airlive

Time: 7 PM

Jubilee Hills

7. Red Rhino Craft Brewery

Time: 7 PM

Dallas Center, Hitech City

8. Monastery Cafe

Time: 7 PM

Sattva Knowledge City Madhapur

9. Xena Brewery & Kitchen

Time: 7 PM

Jubilee Hills

The match on June 9th is not just any game; it’s a spectacle that could define the tournament for both teams. With India having won their first match against Ireland, the momentum is with them.

As the clock ticks down to the big match, Hyderabad is set to unite in its love for cricket. The city’s screening events offer a chance to experience the thrill of the game in a communal setting, turning every boundary and wicket into a shared moment of joy. So, mark your calendars for June 9th, and get ready to be a part of this unforgettable cricketing festival.