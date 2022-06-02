10 years of deportation if caught fingerprinting without permit for Haj: Saudi

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) declared that the penalty for those who have been caught fingerprinting for Haj without acquiring a permit will be deported from Saudi Arabia for 10 years.

Meanwhile, Jawazat also stated that the family visit visa cannot be changed into a residency permit (iqama), stressing that the instructions do not allow it.

Earlier, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah had announced that Haj rituals for this year could be performed either by people who hold a visa that is designated for haj or those residing in the Kingdom with an iqama.

Saudi Arabia defines an immune person as someone who has completed three doses of vaccine. The country had made it compulsory to get three doses of vaccine for performing Hajj this year.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced their decision to allow one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform Hajj this year 1443H/2022.

The official announcement of procedures for applying for this year’s Haj from within the country will be displayed on the official website soon, said the ministry.