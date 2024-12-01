10-yr-old Indian origin kid scores higher IQ than Einstein and Hawking

Krish Arora, an Indian-origin British boy achieved the miraculous feat of possessing an IQ of 162, higher than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

The high IQ possessed by Krish has made him one of the top 1 percent of intelligent people in the world.

The 10-year-old boy is now set to join Queen Elizabeth’s School, one of the UK’s premier grammar schools, in coming September.

School is too easy for the boy, who scored high marks in the final year of primary school, known as 11-plus exams, who scored 100 in mathematics.

‘All we do is multiplication and writing sentences all day. I like to do algebra.’ – Krish told the Metro UK.

He is not just gifted in studies but is also a genius in the making of music, who has already won multiple awards for playing the piano. He was also recently inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame of Trinity College of Music for completing four grades in six months.

Krish currently holds a Grade 7 piano certification, which normally takes 13-15 months to achieve. He now helps his friends learn piano.

He also likes to teach his friends in school, in recognition of which his teachers have allotted ‘students’ for him, especially for mathematics.

The boy, who loves to watch the American TV show Young Sheldon loves to play chess, crosswords and puzzles in his free time.

To find a worthy opponent, his parents even hired a chess teacher to play with him, whom he beats regularly.

Krish and his parents hope that he fulfil his ambition of becoming a mathematician soon.