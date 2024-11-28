Bengaluru auto driver turns three-wheeler into a mini library

The image has gained widespread admiration for the auto driver's genuineness.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th November 2024 9:16 pm IST
Bengaluru auto mini library

Bengaluru is a hub for innovative ideas. It is also known for its famous autorickshaws that offer an authentic slice of city life in the middle of the hustle and bustle.

An image of an autorickshaw driver who converted his three-wheeler into a mini library for his passengers is gaining much deserved praise and respect from the online community.

Also Read
Gujatrat: Tailor receives Rs 86 lakh as electricity bill, shocked

From “Why Divorce?” to “God Loves You”, one can find a range of books, in Kannada and English, thus offering its passengers wisdom and fun with a note that reads, “Free for all, take if you wish.”

The image was shared by Ravilla Lokesh on his LinkedIn account after a friend brought it to his attention.

Although the name of the auto driver is not mentioned, the image has gained widespread admiration for the auto driver’s genuineness. One user commented, “Bangalore’s vibes are wild. Is an auto driver giving life lessons? Classic. I’d say that’s pure Bengaluru spirit right there. What about those random chai stalls serving wisdom too, huh?” Many have called it “peak Bengaluru moment.”

Often dubbed as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, Bengaluru presents a vibrant blend of innovation, adventure and heartwarming stories.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th November 2024 9:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button