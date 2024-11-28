Bengaluru auto driver turns three-wheeler into a mini library

Bengaluru is a hub for innovative ideas. It is also known for its famous autorickshaws that offer an authentic slice of city life in the middle of the hustle and bustle.

An image of an autorickshaw driver who converted his three-wheeler into a mini library for his passengers is gaining much deserved praise and respect from the online community.

From “Why Divorce?” to “God Loves You”, one can find a range of books, in Kannada and English, thus offering its passengers wisdom and fun with a note that reads, “Free for all, take if you wish.”

The image was shared by Ravilla Lokesh on his LinkedIn account after a friend brought it to his attention.

Although the name of the auto driver is not mentioned, the image has gained widespread admiration for the auto driver’s genuineness. One user commented, “Bangalore’s vibes are wild. Is an auto driver giving life lessons? Classic. I’d say that’s pure Bengaluru spirit right there. What about those random chai stalls serving wisdom too, huh?” Many have called it “peak Bengaluru moment.”

Often dubbed as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, Bengaluru presents a vibrant blend of innovation, adventure and heartwarming stories.