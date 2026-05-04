10-yr-old loses fingers in battery explosion in Medak

When the batteries were exhausted, he tried to charge them with Alternative Current instead of Direct Current.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2026 9:13 am IST
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Hyderabad: An experiment with batteries turned traumatic for a 10-year-old boy in Medak on Sunday, May 3, as he lost three fingers after the battery exploded.

The incident occurred in Shivampet mandal, where the victim Shiva Teja purchased 9 volt batteries from a stationery for the experiment. When the batteries were exhausted, Teja tried to charge them with Alternative Current instead of Direct Current.

The family was shocked after seeing the boy and rushed him to a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to Shivampet police, the incident occurred between 1-2 PM and they are yet to receive a complaint regarding the incident.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2026 9:13 am IST

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