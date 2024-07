Hyderabad: A class five student of a BC welfare residential school in Telangana’s Suryapet district was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, July 16.

10-year-old Saraswati was rushed to the hospital with high fever on Tuesday morning and collapsed soon after.

The hostel staff informed the parents of her sickness at 7 am, following which she was taken to the hospital. The reason behind her death is unknown.