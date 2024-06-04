‘100% fruit juice’ claim inaccurate as per FSSAI regulations

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered all food companies to remove ‘100% fruit juice’ claims from both packaging and advertising.

“Upon thorough examination, FSSAI has concluded that, according to the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, there is no provision for making a ‘100%’ claim,” FSSAI said in a statement. According to FSSAI regulations, labeling a product as “100% juice” is inaccurate.

Additionally, Indian law mandates the word “reconstituted” in the ingredient list against the name of the juice. It often contain water as a main ingredient, with the actual fruit content being lower.

Further, any product with added sweeteners exceeding 15 g/kg must be labeled “sweetened juice.”

Companies are allowed to use existing packaging materials until September 1, 2024, but must update labels for future production to reflect these new regulations with immediate effect.