100 kg ice to 7 vans: Ranveer Singh’s 7 conditions for Don 3

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh seems to be back in the spotlight and firmly on track at the box office. After a phase of setbacks, the actor has reportedly bounced back with the success of his Dhurandhar franchise, regaining his position as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after stars. With renewed momentum, Ranveer is now said to be extremely selective about his projects and reportedly comes with a detailed set of expectations.

One of the biggest talking points recently has been his exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. While earlier reports suggested creative differences, a new report by Free Press Journal claims that Ranveer had placed a set of seven specific conditions before the makers, which eventually led to his departure from the film.

Ranveer Singh’s reported 7 conditions

7 vanity vans 2 vans to be fully covered with black cloth 100 kg of ice on set A dedicated assistant of his choice for coordination Action sequences to be shot and supervised by his own team Personal control over editing his action scenes in a studio A darker, harsher tone for Don, similar to Dhurandhar and its sequel

According to the report, Ranveer was keen on giving Don 3 a more intense and gritty treatment. He reportedly wanted the character to evolve with a “darker” and more violent edge, even suggesting the use of stronger language to match current audience preferences. However, Farhan Akhtar is said to have disagreed with this approach, maintaining that previous versions of Don, led by icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, did not rely on such elements.

Farhan reportedly remained committed to his original vision and was not willing to alter the tone under pressure. This creative difference ultimately led to Ranveer Singh stepping away from the project in 2025.

What happened after the exit?

The fallout reportedly involved more than just creative disagreements. There were claims that the production house sought compensation for pre-production costs and scheduling disruptions, although reports suggest that Ranveer may have agreed to return a portion of the amount.

Speaking about the unpredictability of filmmaking, Farhan Akhtar later shared in an interview that nothing can be taken for granted until a project is fully completed, adding that such challenges are part of the journey.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has already moved on to other ambitious projects, including filmmaker Jai Mehta’s post-apocalyptic thriller Pralay. Despite rumours of creative differences there as well, recent reports indicate that the project is very much on track.