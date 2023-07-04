100% management seats for Telangana candidates in MBBS, BDS courses

The government order will be implemented in colleges established after June 2, 2014.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th July 2023 5:15 pm IST
Telangana adds 1820 MBBS seats for medical students from this year
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday announced the allocation of 100 percent management seats quota to local candidates pursuing MBBS and BDS courses.

The Government Order (GO) passed by the state will be implemented in colleges established after June 2, 2014. The revised admission policy under the competent authority quota states that 85 percent of the reserved seats will be exclusive for Telangana students. The remaining 15 percent will be allocated as unreserved.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital to get new building soon

This is in accordance with the Telangana Educational Institutions (Regulations, and Admissions) Order of 1974.

MS Education Academy

Prior to 2014, 85 percent of the MBBS and BDS seats were reserved for local candidates while the remaining unreserved 15 percent were open to candidates from any region or location via the competent authority quota.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th July 2023 5:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button