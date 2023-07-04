100% management seats for Telangana candidates in MBBS, BDS courses

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday announced the allocation of 100 percent management seats quota to local candidates pursuing MBBS and BDS courses.

The Government Order (GO) passed by the state will be implemented in colleges established after June 2, 2014. The revised admission policy under the competent authority quota states that 85 percent of the reserved seats will be exclusive for Telangana students. The remaining 15 percent will be allocated as unreserved.

This is in accordance with the Telangana Educational Institutions (Regulations, and Admissions) Order of 1974.

Prior to 2014, 85 percent of the MBBS and BDS seats were reserved for local candidates while the remaining unreserved 15 percent were open to candidates from any region or location via the competent authority quota.