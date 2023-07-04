Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital to get new building soon

Hyderabad: Health Minister Harish Rao convened a meeting with ministers, MPs, and assembly members to discuss the construction of a new building for Osmania General Hospital.

State Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali and T Srinivas Yadav, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi, Prabhakar Rao, Wani Devi, Rehmat Baig, Riazul Hassan Effendi, D Nagendra, Gopinath, Jafar Hussain Meraj, Kausar Mohiuddin, Secretary of Health Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Chief Minister’s OSD Gangadhar, Superintendent of Osmania Hospital Dr Nagendra, and other officials were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, consensus was reached regarding the construction of a new building for the hospital. To ensure essential medical facilities for the public, it was agreed that if necessary, the old building would be demolished and construction of the new building would commence promptly. The unanimous proposal from the meeting will be presented to the government and an affidavit will be filed in the High Court to seek approval.

Health Minister Harish Rao stated that construction work on the new building would begin immediately after obtaining permission from the High Court. He emphasized that Chief Minister KCR recognizes the need for improved medical services and has instructed the establishment of four Telangana Institutes of Medical Sciences. Additionally, NIMS will be expanded to provide additional medical services, and plans are underway to establish 100 specialty hospitals within Greater Hyderabad.

Minister Harish Rao assured that the government is committed to the construction of the new building for Osmania Hospital. In 2015, the Chief Minister visited the hospital and directed the construction of a new building. Subsequently, petitions were filed in the High Court opposing the demolition of the existing building, resulting in a stay order. In compliance with the court’s directions, a committee consisting of experts from IIT Hyderabad conducted an evaluation and recommended against the utilization of the existing structure. Public representatives were consulted during the meeting as per the court’s orders.

According to Harish Rao, all the representatives expressed their agreement to proceed with the construction of the new building. Once the final decision is made by the High Court, construction work will commence expeditiously. During the meeting, public representatives emphasized the importance of initiating the construction of the new building promptly, even if it necessitates the demolition of the old structure.