100-page chargesheet filed against Vachanananda Swamiji in POCSO case

Davanagere: The investigation into the POCSO case registered against Vachanananda Swamiji, former head of the Harihar Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Gurupeetha, has reached a crucial stage with police submitting a detailed chargesheet before the Special POCSO Court.

Officials said the chargesheet, running over 100 pages, was filed on June 6 following an intensive investigation that was completed within weeks of the FIR being registered. The report contains statements from the alleged victim, fellow students, witnesses and various supporting documents collected during the probe.

The case pertains to allegations of sexual abuse of a minor boy residing in a hostel linked to the institution. A report prepared by the District Child Welfare Committee has also been included in the chargesheet, highlighting allegations of abuse involving hostel inmates. Certain forensic and medical reports are still pending and may be submitted later as supplementary evidence.

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The complaint was lodged on May 5 by the mother of a 16-year-old boy at Lakshmeshwar Police Station in Gadag district. Since the alleged incidents occurred within the limits of Harihar Rural Police Station, the matter was transferred there for investigation.

During the course of the probe, police interrogated Vachanananda Swamiji on multiple occasions after he obtained anticipatory bail. Investigators claim they gathered substantial evidence before filing the chargesheet.

However, the accused’s legal team has questioned the speed of the investigation. Advocate SV Patil, representing the swamiji, alleged that the probe was completed in undue haste and suggested that external pressures may have influenced the investigation.

Separately, the Special POCSO Court has reserved its order until June 18 on a police petition seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the accused. The court heard arguments from both parties and also considered the victim’s statement before reserving its verdict.