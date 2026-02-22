Priest booked for sexual assault of minor boy in Maharashtra

The accused allegedly lured the child with chocolates to his room and then sexually assaulted him.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 10:38 pm IST
Image showing a child blocking their face with their hands
Representational image

Jalna: A priest was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy at a pilgrimage centre in Ghansawangi tehsil in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, a police official said on Sunday, February 22.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for penetrative sexual assault and other offences was registered on February 18 against Jamb Samarth priest Nilesh Shashikant Kulkarni (28) on the complaint of the father of a 13-year-old boy, said Ghansawangi police station sub inspector AK Dhakne.

“Kulkarni, a resident of Donagaon in Paroda tehsil of Dharashiv district, is accused of luring the child with chocolates to his room and then sexually assaulting him. He also allegedly threatened the victim to not reveal the ordeal to anyone,” he added.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Further probe is underway to find out if there are more victims, the official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 10:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button