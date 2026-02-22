Priest booked for sexual assault of minor boy in Maharashtra

Jalna: A priest was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy at a pilgrimage centre in Ghansawangi tehsil in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, a police official said on Sunday, February 22.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for penetrative sexual assault and other offences was registered on February 18 against Jamb Samarth priest Nilesh Shashikant Kulkarni (28) on the complaint of the father of a 13-year-old boy, said Ghansawangi police station sub inspector AK Dhakne.

“Kulkarni, a resident of Donagaon in Paroda tehsil of Dharashiv district, is accused of luring the child with chocolates to his room and then sexually assaulting him. He also allegedly threatened the victim to not reveal the ordeal to anyone,” he added.

Further probe is underway to find out if there are more victims, the official said.