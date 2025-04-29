100 years of Art Deco architecture: 152 structures identified in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unlike the snazzier medieval historic structures, Art Deco buildings, constructed between the 1930s and 50s (mostly) in Hyderabad, are hidden in plain sight. Many would not have even guessed that the state Governor’s residence, or Raj Bhavan, is in fact also a structure that has been designed in Art Deco architecture.

The revelation of the Raj Bhavan’s design came to light on no other day but the landmark date of April 19, when exactly 100 years ago Art Deco architecture, or at least the designs that gave birth to it, were on display at the L’exposition internationale des arts décoratifs et industriels modernes’ (International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts) in Paris.

The Paris exhibition showcased new styles of art, architecture, decorative arts, and industrial designs coming up in Europe and across the world. On Tuesday, April 29, the Architectural Design Foundation here held a landmark talk to mark the event, showcasing the Raj Bhavan’s design details, among other things.

Architect G Srinivas Murthy from the Architectural Design Foundation, who organised the event, said that he and his team have identified as many as 148 Art Deco buildings in Hyderabad, of which they have documented 52. “The most difficult part was to get the information and facts for the documentation,” he said, while addressing the gathering. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma was the chief guest of the event, while other guests included IAS officers, and owners of Art Deco buildings from the city as well.

Also Read Guv urged to back UNESCO heritage tag for Qutb Shahi Tombs, Charminar

Murthy also expressed his disappointment about the recent demolition of the Secunderabad Railway Station’s main facade, which was done by the South Central Railway (SCR) to pave way for a new modern station. “We realised that the original building was not Art Deco, but a stone building,” he said, and added that the Art Deco facade was later added by architects without actually disturbing the original structure.

Other buildings that Murthy and his team have documented include the Karkhana Zinda Talismath building, and residences like Dhoop Chhav in Banjara Hills and Mango Bhavan. Showing details of the structures, Murthy said that staircases “are the heroes” of Art Deco buildings.

He added a book is being compiled with all the information that is being collected on Art Deco structures in Hyderabad and that it will be dedicated to renowned architect Faiyyazuddin, who designed important structures like the State Bank of Hyderabad (now SBI) in Gunfoundry.

Architect Abha Narain Lambah appealed to Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Verma and the state government to consider nominating the 106-acre Qutb Shahi Tombs complex, Charminar and the Golconda fort for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag. The request came during her address at the talk at the Raj Bhavan to celebrate 100 years of Art Deco architecture.



Abha Narain said that Bombay’s architecture in the 19th century is mainly Victorian, and that the arrival or Art Deco helped to transition into designs that were built by its own people unlike the previous colonial architects. Showing archival images, Narain showed how by the 1930s, Art Deco style buildings had come up on the western edge.

In fact Narain was instrumental in documenting and getting the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag for the Art Deco and Victorian buildings in Bombay.

What is Art Deco

The word ‘Art Deco’ in fact was popularised much later in the 1960s, but it essentially a form of design in the 1920s and 30s came up as a need to have futuristic designs. It has three forms: zigzag or jazz moderne, streamline moderne and classical moderne.

Zigzag buildings are more opulent (some included inspiration from ancient Egyptian and culture), while classical Art Deco was more muted as the Great Depression in the 1930s made its impact in the US. The third one, streamline moderne, stuck to industrial designs, with buildings often designed to look like ships, or planes, or even automobiles.

The Streamline Moderne form of Art Deco are what we mostly find in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bombay and other Indian cities.