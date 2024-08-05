100M views! Pakistani drama Tere Bin achieves new milestone

Islamabad: Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, the romantic Pakistani drama Tere Bin shattered all records, capturing the hearts of fans with the compelling love story of Murtasim and Meerab. Starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, the show even went on to become the most viewed Pakistani series till date, amassing over 3.5 billion views on YouTube, surpassing some of the country’s biggest entertainment series.

In a new milestone, the show’s original soundtrack (OST) has garnered 100 million views on YouTube. The production house, 7th Sky Entertainment, announced the achievement on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the fans: “Tere Bin OST hits 100 million views on YouTube. Yet another monumental milestone for TERE BIN. Your love and support have made this journey exceptional.”

Fans are ecstatic over this news, especially as they eagerly await the show’s second season. For the unversed, Tere Bin has been renewed for a second season, bringing back the beloved duo of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi.

The actors are currently on a fan tour in the USA, where they have been meeting and greeting their admirers. Photos and videos of the on-screen couple recreating iconic scenes from Tere Bin have gone viral, heightening anticipation for the upcoming season.

Season 2 of Tere Bin is expected to premiere by the end of this year.