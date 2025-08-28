102 cough syrup bottles seized from Hyderabad man

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths caught a man at Saroornagar and seized 102 bottles of cough syrup from him.

M Laxman, a resident of was caught carrying the bottles of syrup at Saroornagar by the sleuths.

“Laxman purchased a huge quantity of syrup bottles at Rs. 190 each and planned to sell them at Rs. 350 each. Due to the shortage of ganja and other drugs following the crackdown, the drug addicts are preferring cough syrups,” said the officials.

Also Read 50 Mahindra University students under probe in Hyderabad drug bust

The Prohibition and Excise Department officials maintained that Laxman had procured the bottles illegally from some persons to sell it to drug addicts.

The total consignment was seized and handed over to the Drug Control Administration (DCA).