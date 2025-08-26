50 Mahindra University students under probe in Hyderabad drug bust

Hyderabad: In a major drug bust in Hyderabad, 50 students of Mahindra University are being investigated by the Telangana narcotic wing for alleged ganja consumption.

The Telangana police ‘EAGLE’ arrested a four-member gang for supplying drugs to university students in Hyderabad. Around 1.15 kilograms of ganja and 47 grams of OG weed were seized from them.

The accused persons are 21-year-old Neveille Tongbram from Manipur, 24-year-old Ambati Ganesh, 26-year-old Boosa Shiva Kumar, and 21-year-old Mohd Ashar Jawed Khan, a student of Mahindra University.

“They adopted sophisticated methods to conceal their drug operations. A high-grade OG weed was procured in bulk from two suppliers, Arvind Sharma and Aneel Soibam. These consignments were sent via DTDC courier services with drugs carefully hidden in everyday items. The payments were made through UPI,” said director of EAGLE, Sandeep Shandilya.

Boosa Shiva maintained a steady supply chain from Bidar in Karnataka and personally transported consignments to Hyderabad. “These consignments were handed to Ambati Ganesh, who made small packets and sold them to students via Neveille and Ashar,” Shandilya said.

Around 28 grams of OG weed was purchased for Rs. 30,000 and sold to students at Rs 2,500 per packet. “These packets were distributed in hostels and at private gatherings. Ashar maintained a list of student consumers,” said the senior official.

Dinesh and Bhaskar, studying BBA at Mahindra University, had allegedly made contact with a Nigerian national called ‘Nick’ and received MDMA through courier services.

Investigations reveal that the university’s anti-drug committee failed to inform the police and did not conduct regular checks for drugs in the hostel.