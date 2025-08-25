Kondapur rave party busted, six arrested with cocaine, MDMA

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s anti-narcotics wing, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) and Cyberabad police busted a rave party at a Kondapur apartment in Hyderabad and arrested six people, including two peddlers and three consumers.

Officials seized 20 grams of cocaine, eight ecstasy pills, and three grams of MDMA.

The arrested peddlers are Vikram, a poultry farm businessman from Sherlingampally and 28-year-old Teja, a cloud kitchen operator from Pragathi Nagar. Police have named the latter as the kingpin. Rahul alias Sonu, the Bengaluru-based supplier, and 20-year-old Chandan, an engineering student from Bengaluru, acted as the transporter.

The consumers are – 41-year-old M Neelima, a housewife from Narsingi; 31-year-old Bhargav, a software engineer from Sherlingampally and 36-year-old Purshotham Reddy, a wine shop businessman in Kondapur.

According to officials, Teja’s involvement dates back to a rave party held in Goa in 2023, where he and Neelima were first introduced to cocaine.

He started sourcing cocaine from Rahul and began distributing it to others. officials said Teja would conceal the drug in courier parcels of glutathione injections used for skin lightening. After collecting money, he transferred it to the bank accounts provided by Rahul.

The group regularly gathered at a service apartment in Kondapur to consume the drug.

Drug tests confirmed the presence of narcotics in five out of the six arrested, with Chandan testing negative.

All have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and further investigation is ongoing.