US national among 3 held with cocaine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A US citizen was caught along with two others for drugs by the Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Saturday, August 23. Around 33 grams of cocaine, four mobile phones and an Innova Crysta car were seized.

The excise department officials arrested 28-year-old Zubair Ali, who holds a US citizenship. He recently came to Hyderabad and was residing in Banjara Hills. Other arrestees include 35-year-old Misbahuddin Khan from Ramkote and 28-year-old Ali Asghar Gulabi from Banjara Hills.

Also Read Hyderabad medical college students found consuming ‘ganja’

Officials said that Misbahuddin and Ali Asghar are addicts. “After failing to get cocaine in Hyderabad, they went to Bengaluru and purchased the drug at Rs 9000 per gram from Mohammed Azeem,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Azeem is currently absconding and efforts are on to ban him.