1,033 kg of food products seized in raids in Karnataka

Haveri: Food safety officials, along with a team led by the Ranebennur tahsildar, conducted surprise inspections at food processing units in Ranebennur taluk and seized 1,033 kg of food products.

The inspections were carried out at processing units located in Krishnapura, Taredahalli and Hanumanahalli villages following concerns over food handling and packaging practices.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found food products being transported without proper packaging. Officials conducted spot inspections and issued notices to the concerned establishments, seeking explanations for the alleged violations.

As part of the operation, officials seized 382 kg of food products from Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited in Krishnapura and Taredahalli villages. Another 651 kg of food products were seized from Westwind Food Processing in Hanumanahalli.

Officials said further action would be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The seized products will be examined as part of the regulatory process, while the responses submitted by the establishments to the notices will be considered before deciding on further legal action.

Kalyani Kamble, Sub-Divisional Officer and in-charge designated officer of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, said action would be taken based on the replies submitted by the concerned food business operators.

The authorities have indicated that inspections of food processing and handling units would continue to ensure compliance with prescribed food safety and quality standards.