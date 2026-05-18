108 ambulance breaks down at Karimnagar hospital, relatives forced to push it manually

Hyderabad: A distressing scene unfolded at the Government General Hospital in Karimnagar district when a 108 emergency ambulance failed to start during a critical moment, reportedly forcing the patient’s relatives to push the vehicle to get it moving manually. The incident has sparked outrage among locals and raised serious concerns about the state of the district’s emergency medical infrastructure.

According to the purported video that surfaced on social media, the ambulance, which is meant to provide rapid response in life-threatening situations, stalled at the hospital premises when it was needed most. With no immediate technical help available and the patient’s condition requiring urgent attention, family members were left with no choice but to physically push the vehicle from behind to get it moving.

Residents of the state have expressed deep worry over what they described as a failure of a service that people depend on during their most vulnerable moments.

Also Read Telangana puts disaster response to test with statewide mock drills

The public is now calling on district officials to conduct a thorough inspection of all 108 ambulances currently in service across Karimnagar district and carry out immediate repairs wherever required. Residents have stressed that emergency vehicles must be maintained in full working order at all times, and that there should be no room for mechanical failure when lives are at stake.

District health authorities are yet to issue a formal response to the incident.