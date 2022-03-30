108 ambulance service served over 4 lakh patients: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday inaugurated two ambulances, which were donated by IndusInd Bank as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Speaking to reporters he said that that the state-run 108 ambulance service has served over four lakh patients in Telangana over the last one year. The fleet of 430 ambulances also has 50 bike ambulances that exclusively operate in tribal regions under Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

It also operates in the urban regions of Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts, the health minister said.

“In tribal areas of Telangana, 108 ambulances every month handle 750 emergency cases. From April 2021 to February 2022, bike ambulances provided services to 19,000 patients and the special emergency ambulance services under Amma Vodi scheme have since 2018 provided transport services to 38 lakh pregnant women,” Harish Rao said.

IndusInd Bank has also agreed to provide eight more emergency ambulances. Thanking the bank, Harish Rao said many measures were launched to improve emergency healthcare services, especially transport facilities.