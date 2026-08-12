10K Malkajgiri property owners get relief in Waqf survey error

Hyderabad: A wrong village tag on a set of survey numbers that has kept nearly 10,000 Malkajgiri property owners locked out of registrations, mutations and loans is finally headed for correction, after the Telangana Waqf Board acknowledged the mix-up following sustained pressure from local MLA Marri Rajashekhar Reddy.

The trouble traced back to a jurisdictional and village identification error in Waqf property records, where several survey numbers that actually belong to Mallapur village had been recorded as part of Malkajgiri village. The mislabelling placed the properties on the 22-A prohibited list, effectively freezing sale, purchase and loan transactions for affected residents.

In a communication dated July 29, the Waqf Board recorded that survey numbers 3, 103, 104, 105, 145, 146, 147 and 148 to 154 belong to Mallapur village, while the remaining survey numbers named in the relevant gazette notification belong to Malkajgiri village.

The board noted that the Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps, Telangana, had sought clarification on the Waqf property list and took note of a representation from Rajashekhar Reddy seeking removal of the affected survey numbers from the 22-A list. It has now forwarded the matter for correction of the gazette notification and publication of the required modification in the official gazette.

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The board also flagged inconsistencies across separate Waqf notifications, including Gazette No. 35 of August 27, 1987, Gazette No. 37 of September 13, 2001, and a gazette dated June 29, 1989, saying these require verification, reconciliation and rectification.

Reddy had earlier taken the issue directly to multiple authorities, including the Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector, the Telangana Director General of Registration and Stamps, the Waqf Board chairman and CEO, Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, and district in-charge minister Sridhar Babu, urging coordinated action to fix the records.

Malkajgiri residents thanked Reddy for pursuing the issue and ensuring it was examined against the documentary evidence on record. Colonies including Devi Nagar, Sainik Nagar, Krishna Nagar, New Vidyanagar, Balaram Nagar, Seetharam Nagar, Old Safilguda and Ram Brahma Nagar have been among the worst hit by the freeze on transactions since the error came to light.