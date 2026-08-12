Ganja peddler held at UoH, two students test positive for drugs

Hyderabad: A peddler was detained for allegedly supplying ganja to students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU). The peddler is accused of bringing the contraband from Assam and selling it on campus.

Acting on information that some students were consuming ganja, EAGLE conducted raids at the university on Wednesday morning, August 12. Two dozen students were tested, of whom two tested positive, officials said.

Also Read GHMC intensifies sanitation, pothole works in Hyderabad

The team is questioning the peddler to establish the network used to move the contraband from Assam to Hyderabad, officials said. Further details on the peddler’s identity and the scale of the operation are awaited.

The raid comes as the state government moves to tighten rules for educational institutions on drugs. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to study enacting a tougher anti-drug law that would hold college managements accountable if narcotics are found on campus.

Officials have indicated that colleges found wilfully neglecting drug abuse or failing to report it to police could face cancellation of recognition, and that fee reimbursement for students caught in drug abuse or peddling could also be stopped.

Separately, the state has been moving to make Anti-Drug and Safety Committees compulsory in all educational institutions, and Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand has said institutions found facilitating or ignoring drug-related activity could face action, including recommendations for cancellation of recognition.