GHMC intensifies sanitation, pothole works in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a 10-day Special Monsoon Drive across the city, with intensive civic and sanitation activities being taken up in 30 wards on the first day to improve sanitation, fix potholes, strengthen public health measures and create awareness among citizens.

On Day 1, GHMC teams removed 136 MT of legacy municipal solid waste (MSW) and 61.5 MT of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

109 potholes in Hyderabad filled

As part of monsoon preparedness, 109 potholes were filled, 105 catch pits cleaned and five culverts cleared, while 16.78 MT of floating material and silt was removed.

Also Read Garbage heap near Shaheen Nagar mosque turns health hazard

A total of 19 rainwater harvesting structures were initiated, and 30 non-residential buildings were surveyed. GHMC also inspected 22 public toilets and installed 99 commercial bins at shops to improve waste management.

Public awareness initiatives included 29 BWG awareness meetings, 26 BWG registrations and IEC/training sessions covering 18 schools with 700 participants. Health and veterinary activities included 60 IEC activities, pyrethrum spraying and vaccination/shelter-transfer measures for stray dogs.

SHG women awareness camps conducted

Further, 1,347 Indiramma sarees were distributed, 16 SHG women awareness camps were conducted with 118 participants, and 34.9 MT of pruned tree branches and 9 MT of dry/green waste from 31 parks were lifted.

The Special Monsoon Drive reflects GHMC’s commitment to maintaining a clean, healthy and monsoon-resilient Hyderabad.