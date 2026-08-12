GHMC intensifies sanitation, pothole works in Hyderabad

On Day 1, GHMC teams removed 136 MT of legacy municipal solid waste.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Group of Hyderabad officials and workers during sanitation and pothole repair work.
GHMC intensifies sanitation, pothole works in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a 10-day Special Monsoon Drive across the city, with intensive civic and sanitation activities being taken up in 30 wards on the first day to improve sanitation, fix potholes, strengthen public health measures and create awareness among citizens.

On Day 1, GHMC teams removed 136 MT of legacy municipal solid waste (MSW) and 61.5 MT of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

109 potholes in Hyderabad filled

As part of monsoon preparedness, 109 potholes were filled, 105 catch pits cleaned and five culverts cleared, while 16.78 MT of floating material and silt was removed.

Subhan Bakery

A total of 19 rainwater harvesting structures were initiated, and 30 non-residential buildings were surveyed. GHMC also inspected 22 public toilets and installed 99 commercial bins at shops to improve waste management.

Public awareness initiatives included 29 BWG awareness meetings, 26 BWG registrations and IEC/training sessions covering 18 schools with 700 participants. Health and veterinary activities included 60 IEC activities, pyrethrum spraying and vaccination/shelter-transfer measures for stray dogs.

SHG women awareness camps conducted

Further, 1,347 Indiramma sarees were distributed, 16 SHG women awareness camps were conducted with 118 participants, and 34.9 MT of pruned tree branches and 9 MT of dry/green waste from 31 parks were lifted.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The Special Monsoon Drive reflects GHMC’s commitment to maintaining a clean, healthy and monsoon-resilient Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button