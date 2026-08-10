Garbage heap near Shaheen Nagar mosque turns health hazard

Hyderabad: A garbage heap left to fester on a roadside near the Ameer Hamza Masjid in Hyderabad’s Shaheen Nagar has turned into a health hazard for residents, with the foul smell, rodents and mounting waste forcing families, particularly those with children, to live amid unhygienic conditions.

The waste has piled up in the middle of the residential colony and has reportedly gone uncleared for several days, residents said. They alleged that the unattended garbage was drawing rodents and other pests, while the stench had made life difficult for families in the vicinity.

Locals said repeated complaints to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had brought no relief, leaving them frustrated with what they described as the civic body’s failure to ensure regular garbage clearance.

‘Children walk through this every day’

“Garbage has been lying here for days and nobody is coming to clear it. Children have to walk through this area every day and we are worried about their health. The foul smell has become unbearable,” Abu Baker, a local resident, told Siasat.com.

Another resident, Nayeemuddin, said the spot had effectively turned into an open dumping yard. “This is a residential colony and several families live around here. We have complained to the GHMC staff several times, but the garbage continues to pile up. The authorities should take immediate action,” he told Siasat.com.

The pile of garbage near the Ameer Hamza Masjid in Hyderabad’s Shaheen Nagar.

Khurram Khan, another resident, said the presence of rodents had compounded their worries. “We are completely fed up with the lack of sanitation. Children are particularly vulnerable to infections because of the garbage and unhygienic surroundings. The GHMC should clear the waste immediately and ensure regular collection,” he said.

Residents seek civic action

Residents urged the GHMC to remove the accumulated garbage, clean up the affected stretch and take steps to prevent further dumping at the spot.

They also appealed to the civic authorities to put in place regular garbage collection in the locality and address the issue before it turns into a serious public health concern.