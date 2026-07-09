56 truckloads later, Aghapura nala is finally clear: HYDRAA

Hyderabad: Mattresses, pillows, chairs, bedsheets and tonnes of silt that had blocked the Aghapura nala in Darussalam, Old City, were finally cleared with HYDRAA removing 56 truckloads of waste in its week-long desilting drive.

Aghapura Nala, which merges into the Musi River through Mehdipatnam, Mallepally and Vijayanagar Colony, was in a dire state with mounds of plastic, silt and garbage blocking the flow of rainwater.

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On Thursday, July 9, the Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA)’s Monsoon Emergency Teams (MET) and Disaster Response Force (DRF) cleared the garbage, giving a new lease of life to the flowing water.

During the week-long operation, workers were provided with gloves and other safety equipment. However, some personnel were seen working without protective gear, drawing criticism on social media.

“Those photos went viral, portraying the staff as working in hazardous conditions. No matter how many criticisms arose like this…HYDRAA had just one goal: to completely clear the silt from that flood drain. With that sole aim, they worked for a week and removed a total of 56 truckloads of silt,” read its post.