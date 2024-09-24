10pc rise in air accidents due to human errors, says Aviation minister

Aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted that human factors are a significant contributor to current safety risks, according to audits conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Speaking at the first national safety seminar on human factors in aviation accidents in Delhi, Naidu revealed a 10% rise in air incidents caused by human error in India.

According to reports, human error accounts for 80% of aviation incidents globally, even though overall numbers have declined. Ram Mohan Naidu stressed that many of the 91 accidents investigated by the Aircraft Accident Bureau (AAIB) were due to failures in following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He urged stakeholders to focus on continuous skilling, re-skilling, and upskilling of the workforce, emphasising the need to integrate advanced psychological research into training, particularly for pilots and air traffic controllers.

The aviation minister also advocated for the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, combined with psychological insights, to enhance pilot performance.