11 arrested in Assam, Tripura for links with Bangladeshi fundamentalist groups

Special Task Force (STF) made the arrest on the basis of intelligence inputs provided by central agencies.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2025 2:33 pm IST
Bangladesh Flag
Representatives Image

Guwahati: Eleven people were arrested in Assam and Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Guwahati’s Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta said the Special Task Force (STF) made the arrest on the basis of intelligence inputs provided by central agencies.

“An operation was carried out last night in Barpeta, Chirang and Darrang districts of Assam, along with Tripura. We have arrested a total of 11 jihadi elements, who were working under direct orders from Bangladesh-based groups,” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Those arrested were members of the newly-formed Indian Mujahideen-K, he said.

“Ten of them were apprehended from Assam, and one from Tripura. Their main aim was to destabilise Assam and the rest of the Northeast. They wanted to establish ‘Muslim supremacy’ in this part of the country,” he claimed.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2025 2:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button