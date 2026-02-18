11 Bangladeshi women held in Pune for illegal stay

These women were found in possession of fake Aadhaar cards and other residential documents, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th February 2026 2:20 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Pune: The Pune police on Wednesday, February 18, detained 11 Bangladeshi women staying illegally in the city, officials said.

These women were found in possession of fake Aadhaar cards and other residential documents, they said.

Based on the tip-off, a search operation was carried out in the city’s Budhwar Peth, a “red light area”, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“We detained 22 women, out of whom 11 were found to be Bangladeshi nationals and staying illegally in our city for the past few months. We are investigating the matter further,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th February 2026 2:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button