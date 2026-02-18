11 Bangladeshi women held in Pune for illegal stay

Pune: The Pune police on Wednesday, February 18, detained 11 Bangladeshi women staying illegally in the city, officials said.

These women were found in possession of fake Aadhaar cards and other residential documents, they said.

Based on the tip-off, a search operation was carried out in the city’s Budhwar Peth, a “red light area”, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale said.

“We detained 22 women, out of whom 11 were found to be Bangladeshi nationals and staying illegally in our city for the past few months. We are investigating the matter further,” he said.