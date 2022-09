Visual from the hospital (Photo/ANI)

Poonch : As many as 11 people died and 25 others were injured in a minibus accident in Sawjian area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Wednesday.

The injured have been rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said.

The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Mandi from Sawjian. The rescue operation by the Indian Army is underway.