11 Hollywood stars who pledged to boycott Israeli film groups

Hyderabad: Several prominent Hollywood stars are once again grabbing attention after their names featured on a 2025 pledge organised by Film Workers for Palestine.

The signatories vowed not to screen films, appear at events or work with Israeli film institutions they consider “implicated in genocide and apartheid” against Palestinians. The campaign specifically targets institutions such as production companies, broadcasters, cinemas and film festivals, not Israeli individuals.

Here are 11 popular actors who signed the pledge.

1. Emma Stone

Two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone is among the biggest names associated with the campaign. The actress is best known for films such as La La Land, Poor Things, Cruella and The Amazing Spider-Man.

2. Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield, who became a global star after playing Spider-Man, also signed the pledge. His acclaimed performances in Hacksaw Ridge, Tick, Tick… Boom! and The Social Network have earned him recognition beyond the superhero genre.

3. Mark Ruffalo

Marvel fans know Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, from the Avengers franchise. The actor, who has also starred in Spotlight, Poor Things and Dark Waters, has frequently spoken about political and humanitarian issues.

4. Joaquin Phoenix

Oscar-winning Joker star Joaquin Phoenix was another major addition to the list. Known for his intense performances, Phoenix’s filmography includes Gladiator, Walk the Line, Her and Napoleon.

5. Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman won an Academy Award for her performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite. She has also impressed audiences with The Crown, Broadchurch and The Lost Daughter.

6. Javier Bardem

Spanish actor Javier Bardem, known for No Country for Old Men, Skyfall and the Dune films, signed the pledge too. The Oscar winner has remained an outspoken supporter of Palestinians.

7. Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton is celebrated for choosing unconventional and experimental roles. From Michael Clayton and We Need to Talk About Kevin to Marvel’s Doctor Strange, she has built one of Hollywood’s most diverse careers.

8. Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan became a fan favourite through Derry Girls before finding global fame as Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s Bridgerton. She was among the actors who later added their names to the pledge.

9. Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood rose to prominence as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix’s Sex Education. Her performance in the third season of The White Lotus further established her as one of Britain’s most talked-about young actors.

10. Susan Sarandon

Veteran Hollywood star Susan Sarandon is known for classics such as Thelma & Louise, Bull Durham and Dead Man Walking, which earned her an Oscar. She has also remained vocal on several political and humanitarian causes.

11. Riz Ahmed

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed earned an Oscar nomination for his powerful performance in Sound of Metal. He is also known for Nightcrawler, Rogue One and the acclaimed miniseries The Night Of.

The pledge has been endorsed by thousands of professionals from the international film industry. However, it has also faced criticism from some studios and industry bodies, making it one of Hollywood’s most debated collective actions in recent years.