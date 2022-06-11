11 killed, 34 injured in landmine explosion in southern Syria

Damascus: 11 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 34 injured when a landmine exploded near a passing pickup truck on Saturday, Daraa in southern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that 11 people, including five children under the age of sixteen and three women, were killed, and 34 others were injured when a mine exploded while their pickup truck was passing.

He added that some of the injured are in critical condition and have been transferred to a Damascus hospital.

The observatory indicated that the truck was carrying workers in the town of Deir al-Adas in the northern countryside of Daraa.

Recently, incidents of landmine explosions are frequent in separate areas of Syria as a result of the spread of remnants of war, and many regime-controlled areas are witnessing repeated killings.

تسعة شهداء وثلاثين جريح من أهالي درعا العاملين في الحصاد، جراء انفجار لغم أرضي من مخلفات قوات النظام، بسيارة كانت تقلهم بالقرب من بلدة دير العدس.

ملاك العر

امل معن المحسن

اكرم محمد الغزي

روز محمد الداوود

فؤاد النابلسي

رغدة علي الصلغم

امنة محمود العوض

معن المحسن

محمد الغزي pic.twitter.com/nTTXEBga3d — عمر الحوراني (@OmarHorani11) June 11, 2022

The Office of the United Nations Program for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a previous report that half of the Syrian population is at risk of explosives, as there are approximately 300,000 mines or unexploded ordnance throughout the country.

Since the beginning of this year, the Syrian Network for Human Rights has documented the deaths of 124 civilians, including nine women and 53 children, due to explosions of old landmines, unexploded shells and bombs across Syria.