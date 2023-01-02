11% of GST revenue was increased in Telangana in December 2022

Hyderabad: The Telangana government collected Rs 4,178 Crores in December 2022. In 2021, the collected revenue amounted to Rs 3,760 Crores.

Telangana increases its goods and services tax (GST) every year by 11 per cent.

Union Ministry of Finance stated that the state collected Rs.4,178 Crores in 2022 and Rs 3,760 Crores in 2021.

The state has been maintaining a steady growth percentage from 10 to 12 per cent every month which was the same even the previous year, in 2021.

Further, the state recorded 39 per cent of growth revenue receipts in the first half of 2022-23.

India’s total revenue collected in December was Rs 1,49,507 Crores registered at 15 per cent year-on-year.

According to a press release issued by the Union finance ministry, the gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 was Rs.1,49,507 crore, of which CGST was Rs. 26,711 crores, SGST was Rs.33,357 crore, IGST was Rs.78,434 crore (including Rs.40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods).

The Centre has settled Rs 36,669 crore to CGST and Rs 31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of the Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 was Rs 63,380 crore for CGST and Rs 64,451 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of December 2022 were 15 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. Import of goods was 8 per cent higher and the domestic transactions were 18 per cent higher than the sources of the same in the year 2021.