11 states have more women than men electors in 2024: Report

New Delhi: Eleven states have more women than men electors in 2024, and Kerala accounts for the highest number, according to a report on Wednesday, that showcased the role and participation of women in the upcoming General Elections of 2024.

The four-part series report by Quantum Hub, a New Delhi-based public policy research and consulting firm, showed that Kerala has 51 per cent more women than men electors, followed by Goa, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tamil Nadu.

Conversely, states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttarakhand have the lowest share of women electors.

Moreover, the 2024 elections also have the highest share of women electors — 48.6 per cent — in the last two decades. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar have the most number of new women electors since 2019.

“Women as an electorate have become more important than ever. This is also reflected in pre-poll promises by all regional and national parties,” said Aparajita Bharti, Founding Partner at TQH Consulting.

“We are trying to spotlight and track the growing significance of the women voter through this series. Political participation and representation is key to continued progress towards women empowerment in the country,” she added.

The report also revealed that the representation of women from service and overseas sectors, such as the Armed Forces and paramilitary, remains notably low at 3.5 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.