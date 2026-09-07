11 students accuse JNU prof of trading marks for sexual favours

New Delhi: As many as 11 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have lodged a complaint against a professor alleging sexual favours in exchange for higher marks.

In a letter submitted to JNU’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the students allege that the professor made remarks during the viva examination conducted in May, offering higher marks in return for sexual favours.

The episode came to light after one student shared her experience in a students-only WhatsApp group following exams. Other students then shared similar experiences. Some said the professor invited them to gatherings at his residence on the campus, where he allegedly made sexual advances. Others accused him of making inappropriate comments during classes, sources told NDTV.

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The issue resurfaced after the university reopened in July following its 45-day semester break. More students, including senior students, subsequently came forward with similar allegations.

The ICC declined to comment, saying the matter was under investigation. The JNU administration has not issued a statement.