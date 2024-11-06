11 upcoming Bollywood movies in 2025 with massive budgets

Mumbai: As we are coming to the end of 2024, Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting for an epic lineup of movies in 2025. With budgets skyrocketing, incredible casts, and high-tech filmmaking, these films promise everything from thrilling action sequences to heartfelt dramas. Here’s a rundown of the top 11 upcoming Bollywood movies that have fans buzzing with excitement!

1. Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi (Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor stars in this mythological epic, playing both Lord Ram and Maharishi Parashuram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this Rs 835 crore film is expected in late 2025.

2. Alpha

The first female-led spy movie in the YRF universe, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, directed by Shiv Rawail. Catch it in theaters on December 25, 2025.

3. Sikandar

Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman Khan stars in Sikandar, an action thriller directed by A.R. Murugadoss, set to release on Eid 2025. With a budget of Rs 400 crore, Salman plays a dual role alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty.

4. War 2

Hrithik Roshan – Kiara Advani (X)

In War 2, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR take the lead in this spy thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. It releases on August 14, 2025, promising a thrilling continuation of YRF’s Spy Universe.

5. Housefull 5

The popular Housefull franchise returns on June 6, 2025, featuring a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

6. Golmaal 5

Rohit Shetty’s popular comedy franchise returns with Golmaal 5, featuring Ajay Devgn and others. Expected for a Diwali release in 2025, it’s set to deliver non-stop laughs.

7. Jolly LLB 3

The courtroom comedy Jolly LLB is back with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Scheduled for April 10, 2025, it’s packed with drama and laughs.

8. . Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan team up for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy sure to bring laughs and scares, releasing in 2025.

9. Sky Force

This war drama, starring Akshay Kumar, portrays India’s first airstrike during the 1965 war. Scheduled for January 25, 2025, it promises action and history.

10. Lahore 1947

Sunny Deol stars in Lahore 1947, a film on the partition of India, set for Republic Day 2025.

11. Raid 2

Ajay Devgn returns as a tax officer fighting corruption in Raid 2, releasing on February 21, 2025.

Get Ready for a Blockbuster Year!

With so many big-budget films, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Bollywood fans. From action-packed adventures to historical dramas, there’s something for everyone!