110 Telangana villages may submerge if Godavari water-level crosses 73 ft

Hyderabad: The rising Godavari river levels at Bhadrachalam pose a significant risk of atleast 110 villages being submerged in Cherla, Dummugudem, Bhadrachalam, Burgampahad, Aswapuram, Manuguru and Pinapaka mandals.

By 7 pm on Monday, the water level of Godavari had already reached 49.04 feet, while it had reached 48 feet by Monday afternoon, July 22, when the officials sounded the second flood alert. If it reaches 53 feet, the third alert will be sounded.

If the Godavari water level reaches 73 feet, around 110 villages will come under submergence in the district.

It must be mentioned that tens of villages were already submerged due to the breach of the Peddavagu project in Aswaraopeta mandal in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district last week.

In 2023, the Godavari water level had reached 73 feet at Bhadrachalam. Based on the experience, the irrigation (command area development) officials have prepared a list of flood-prone villages in the aforementioned mandals in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. They predict the number of mandals in each of these areas that could potentially be submerged as the water level rises.

As per the irrigation department’s observations, once the water level is between 48 and 53 feet, 3 villages in Cherla mandal and 10 villages in Dummugudem mandal will be submerged.

When the water level lies between 53 and 58 feet, 5 more villages in Cherla mandal, 5 more villages in Dummugudem mandal (including the mandal headquarters), Bhadrachalam mandal headquarters, 5 villages in Burgampahad mandal (including the mandal headquarters), 9 villages in Aswapuram mandal, 6 villages in Manuguru mandal, and more than 3 villages in Pinapaka mandal would be submerged.

If the Godavari water level reaches between 58 and 63 feet, 6 more villages in Cherla mandal will be submerged.

When the water-level is between 63 and 68 ft, 6 more villages in Cherla mandal, around 20 villages including Kothagudem, one more village in Burgampahad mandal, and 4 villages in Pinapaka mandal will come under submergence.

However, when the Godavari level reaches between 68 and 73 feet, 6 more villages in Cherla mandal, 15 more villages in Dummugudem mandal, and 2 more villages in Aswapuram mandal will come under submergence.