114-yr-old marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in a hit-and-run in Punjab

Chandigarh: Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh died on Monday, July 14, after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while out for a walk in his native village in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. He was 114.

His demise was confirmed by author Khushwant Singh, a former state information commissioner of Punjab, who spoke to Fauja Singh’s family members. Khushwant Singh had written a biography on Fauja Singh titled ‘The Turbaned Tornado‘.

The driver, who is yet to be identified, fled after the incident, SHO of Adampur Police Station in Jalandhar, Hardevpreet Singh, told PTI over the phone. “He was walking on the road when a car coming from Bhogpur hit him. He suffered head injuries and was taken to a private hospital where he died in the evening,” the SHO said.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver, the officer added.

Journey of the “Turbaned Tornado”

Born in 1911 into a family of farmers, Fauja Singh was the youngest of four siblings. He became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, earning multiple records while participating in international events.

Singh began running marathons at an old age, gaining the nickname “Turbaned Tornado” for his endurance and athleticism.

He moved to England in the 1990s and later returned to live in his native village in Punjab. He was a torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics.

In 1999, he decided to run marathons for charities. His first such charity event was for premature babies.

In 2013, Fauja Singh, who was honoured at a local school in Fatehgarh Sahib, said that one of his goals was to promote the understanding of Sikh culture. “My beard and my turban have enhanced my respect in the world, and I believe in God… That’s the reason I was able to accomplish my goals in life,” he said.

Among the most memorable of his runs was in 2011 when he turned 100. The invitational meet in Toronto was named in his honour and he broke several world records for his age group.

But none of them were taken into consideration by Guinness World Records as he did not have a birth certificate to prove his age.

Leaders offer condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to marathoner Fauja Singh, saying he was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on the topic of fitness.

Modi said on X that Singh was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. “Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness,” the prime minister said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Fauja Singh made the Sikh community around the world proud with his long-distance running.

“Very sad to hear about the death of famous Punjabi Sikh runner Fauja Singh ji. The world’s oldest runner Fauja Singh ji, who made the Sikh community proud in the world with his long distance running, will always live in our hearts and memories. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” Mann posted on X.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan expressed grief over the demise of the veteran marathon runner and recalled his achievements, saying he inspired people with an indomitable spirit.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Congress leader, Partap Singh Bajwa also expressed his condolences over Fauja Singh’s demise.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh ji, the world’s oldest marathon runner. At 114, he remained an inspiration for resilience and hope. Punjab and the world salute his incredible life,” Bajwa posted on X.

