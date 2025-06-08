115 bottles of non duty paid liquor seized in Serilingampally, 2 arrested

The two suspects had allegedly procured the liquor from defence canteens at lower prices and were supplying it to customers in Hyderabad at a premium, violating state excise regulations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 8th June 2025 10:41 am IST
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Prohibition and Excise Department officials seized 115 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor from two individuals during a raid in Serilingampally on Saturday evening, June 7.

Acting on specific information, the sleuths intercepted a car at Hafeezpet, where they discovered the liquor consignment comprising bottles of various brands.

The two suspects had allegedly procured the liquor from defence canteens at lower prices and were supplying it to customers in Hyderabad at a premium, violating state excise regulations.

MS Creative School

Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the source and distribution network behind the illegal supply.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 8th June 2025 10:41 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button