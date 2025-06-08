115 bottles of non duty paid liquor seized in Serilingampally, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: Prohibition and Excise Department officials seized 115 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor from two individuals during a raid in Serilingampally on Saturday evening, June 7.

Acting on specific information, the sleuths intercepted a car at Hafeezpet, where they discovered the liquor consignment comprising bottles of various brands.

The two suspects had allegedly procured the liquor from defence canteens at lower prices and were supplying it to customers in Hyderabad at a premium, violating state excise regulations.

Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the source and distribution network behind the illegal supply.