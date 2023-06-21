11,785 tribals from violence hit Manipur take shelter in Mizoram

Aizawl: Some 11,785 people belonging to Zo ethnic tribes displaced from violence hit Manipur took shelter in Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Wednesday.

According to a tweet of the Mizoram Chief Minister, the tribals took shelter in all the 11 districts with the highest number of 4,296 displaced people taking shelter in Kolasib district, adjoining southern Assam, followed by 3,837 in Aizawl and 2,855 in Saitual districts.

The Chief Minister in his tweet said: “Humanitarian assistance as a responsible government, we don’t have much but we are ready to share ! 2388.50 quintals of rice issued to Zo ethnic tribes in troubled Manipur areas and internally displaced persons residing in Mizoram by Govt. of Mizoram, including other relief supplies.

“A total of 11,785 IDPs from Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram since the eruption of ethnic strife in Manipur. Mizoram is currently providing shelter to over 50,000 people from neighbouring Manipur, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

“Mizoram, an Eternal Home for all Zo Ethnic Tribes ! An equally safe haven for non-ethnic and every law-abiding citizen ! As much a safe place as it is for the Meiteis, we wish to see Manipur a safe place for the law-abiding Zo Ethnic Tribes !”

Officials in Aizawl said that of the 11,785 displaced people from Manipur, 2,883 people are residing in 35 relief camps in 11 districts while the remaining 8902 people are staying in their relatives’ houses, churches and various other places.

The Mizoram government has sought Rs 10 crore from the Centre to provide relief to the people, sheltered in the state after being displaced due to the ethnic violence in Manipur.

CM Zoramthanga wrote two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 and May 23 seeking financial support, but the Centre has yet to respond favourably.

Zoramthanga on Sunday assured his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh of providing security to the people belonging to the Meitei community living in Mizoram.

A number of people from the Meitei community have been residing in Mizoram for many years and work in various professions.

The Chief Ministers of Mizoram and Manipur on Sunday discussed the security of the Meitei people staying in Mizoram.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex Mizo student body, and the All Mizoram Meitei Association (AMMA) held a meeting in Aizawl to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Both organisations have pledged to take appropriate measures to put an end to the unrest.

During the meeting, AMMA leaders led by its president Wahengbam Gopeshore disclosed that they had recently submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through the Mizoram Governor outlining the efforts made by their organisation.