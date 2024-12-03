12 crore fee sparks troubles for Shraddha Kapoor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying success in her career after her movie Stree 2 collected over a massive Rs. 400 crore at the box office. This has made her one of Bollywood’s top stars, with her total box office collection crossing Rs. 1638 crore from 19 movies.

A Missed Chance with Pushpa 2

While Shraddha shines in Bollywood, her journey in Tollywood seems less smooth. Recently, she was approached for a special song in Pushpa 2. However, her reported demand of Rs. 8 crore led the producers to choose Sreeleela, who agreed to do the song for Rs. 2 crore.

Another Opportunity Slips Away

And now, latest update in the Telugu film circles has it tat Shraddha missed another opportunity in Tollywood. Yes, you read that right! She has lost another project in Hyderabad. Shraddha was considered for a lead role in Nani’s upcoming film, directed by Srikanth Odela. However, her reported demand of Rs. 12 crore made the producers look for a new face instead.

This is seen as a missed chance, especially as actresses like Mrunal Thakur have gained fame in Tollywood with realistic demands. Mrunal, who starred alongside Nani in Sita Ramam, has now become a popular choice for Telugu films.