12-day Saraswathi Pushkaralu begin at Triveni Sangam, in Telangana

Hyderabad: After the mammoth Prayag Maha Kumbh Mela, Telangana State stage is set for a 12-day Saraswathi Pushkaralu at Triveni Sangam, Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar Bhupalapally District from Thursday.

Sri Kaleshwara Sri Mukteshwara Swamy temple has been decked up for the 12-day Pushkaralu, which is held once in 12 years. Saraswathi River converges with Godavari and Pranahita rivers at the confluence point “Triveni Sangamam” in Kaleshwaram, a town near Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his family, will formally launch the Pushkaralu.

Earlier in the day, Saraswati Pushkaralu began with Ganapati Puja at Kaleshwaram Triveni Sangam. Pushkara Snanam (holy dip) was initiated at 5:44 am by Sri Sri Sri Madhavananda Saraswati.

IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, his wife senior IAS officer Shailaja Ramaiyer, District Collector Rahul Sharma, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, High Court Judge Surapalli Nanda and other participated.

Said Duddilla Sridhar Babu, “I warmly invite you and your families to take part in the sacred Saraswati Pushkaralu this May 15-26, a rare and divine event that comes once in 12 years. As we gather on the banks of holy river to offer prayers and take the ceremonial dip, we come together in the spirit of devotion, tradition and unity. This is a spiritual experience and also a celebration of our rich cultural heritage. I urge everyone to participate, seek blessings and help preserve the sanctity of this auspicious occasion.”

Telangana Government has spruced up the temple town for the occasion with a tent city, bathing ghats and other facilities with stand by fire, police and medicare personnel.

50,000 devotees expected daily

According to conservative estimates, about 50,000 devotees are expected to take the holy dip daily.

According to Vedic pundits, this year, the Pushkaralu is being held for the Saraswati River, coinciding with Jupiter’s entry into the Gemini zodiac sign.

Triveni Sangamam

Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram, where the Godavari, Pranahita, and the underground Saraswati Rivers meet, is considered highly sacred. While Saraswati River isn’t visible on the surface, it is known as an “Antar Vahini” or hidden river.

It is believed that taking a dip in the Triveni Sangamam will cleanse sins and grant wisdom.

Kaleshwaram–Mukteshwaram

Kaleshwaram is also famous for the Mukteshwara Linga, where water offered mysteriously flows underground. This divine flow joins the Sangamam, giving the river another name — Gupta Kamini.

Vedic pundits say there are lots of spiritual benefits in having Pushkara bath. It is believed sins committed since birth, whether knowingly or unknowingly, will wash away, ensures merit, a great devotional act etc.

After the Pushkara bath at the Triveni Sangam in Kaleshwaram, devotees must offer prayers at Goddess Sri Maha Saraswati.

Homam facilities are being arranged during the 12-day Pushkaralu. Sri Sri Sri Madhavananda Saraswati Swami from Rangampet, Medak will lead Pushkaralu on May 15 and 16.

Kaleshwaram town is famous for two Shivalingas—Kaleswara and Mukteshwara Swamy—on one platform, in the country.

For the Pushkaralu, a new 10-foot Saraswati idol is being installed and authorities are put on display palm-leaf scriptures.

The State government expects large number of devotees from not only Telangana State, but also neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and others States.

A new mobile app called ‘Saraswati Pushkaralu–2025’ has been launched to guide devotees, show routes to Kaleshwaram, ghats, rituals, accommodation and other services. Special buses and trains are also being arranged.